Commissioner Hyderabad Asks District Administrations To Strictly Monitor Coronavirus Suspects

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to strictly monitor those persons who recently arrived from China and Iran so that any threat of prevalence of coronavirus could be prevented

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked deputy commissioners of all districts of the division to strictly monitor those persons who recently arrived from China and Iran so that any threat of prevalence of coronavirus could be prevented.

Presiding over a meeting with the deputy commissioners and other officers of concerned departments here at his office on Monday, the Commissioner said that the government while declaring emergency in the province has announced closure of all public and private education institutions in order to avert threat of coronavirus.

The prevention against coronavirus is a great challenge and it could only be possible with strict monitoring of suspects, he added.

He asked the deputy commissioners to ensure round the clock functioning of control rooms in their respective districts in order to meet any emergency in effective manner. Though the situation is under control, however, strict monitoring is required to meet the challenge, he added.

