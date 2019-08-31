UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Asks Early De-watering Of Accumulated Rainwater At Fateh Chowk

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:03 AM

The Commissioner Hyderabad has asked the concerned departments to ensure early de-watering of accumulated rainwater at Fateh Chowk, one of the main external and internal point of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad has asked the concerned departments to ensure early de-watering of accumulated rainwater at Fateh Chowk, one of the main external and internal point of Hyderabad city.

While reviewing the work of de-watering and cleanliness measures here at Fateh Chowk, the Commissioner underlined the need of preparing comprehensive drainage system in the area so that uninterrupted traffic flow could be made possible. He also emphasized the need of better arrangement of cleanliness in the area.

The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani and the Superintending Engineer Highways Mushtaq Memon briefed the de-watering and cleanliness work in the area.

