Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:01 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad asks for de-silting of storm drains before rains

The Commissioner Hyderabad Abdul Waheed Shaikh has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency to de-silt the storm drains and sewerage lines before start of next phase of expected heavy rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Abdul Waheed Shaikh has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency to de-silt the storm drains and sewerage lines before start of next phase of expected heavy rains.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday which reviewed the affects of recent rains in Hyderabad, the Commissioner said that all storm drains and sewerage lines should be cleared so that the rainwater of potential heavy rains could be drained out without any difficulty.

He also directed the removal of all encroachments made on storm drains and emphasized the need of resolving the issue on permanent basis.

He also asked the officers of concerned departments to make proper arrangements of offal collections and proper disposal during Eid-ul-Azha.

The Commissioner asked the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to improve the power supply system and avert load management during the days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah informed the meeting that in view of expected heavy rains, the district administration has issued a red alert canceling the leave of the officers and employees of all concerned departments.

