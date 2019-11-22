Commissioner Hyderabad asks OGDCL management to enhance cooperation under CSR

The Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited to enhance cooperation in public welfare programmes particularly for development of health and education sectors under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited to enhance cooperation in public welfare programmes particularly for development of health and education sectors under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Commissioner emphasized this while addressing a ceremony held here on Friday to hand over the state of the art ambulance from OGDCL to mini hospital of University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Besides OGDCL, the commissioner said that, other companies engaged in oil and gas exploration in Hyderabad division should also extend their cooperation to the administration under CSR so that development programmes could provide benefits to the area people of the concerning districts.

He said that the ambulance which provided to mini hospital of University of Sindh Jamshoro would help facilitating patients of the hospital.

The OGDCL representative informed the Commissioner that the ambulance having cost of Rs. 7 million had been equipped with state of the art machines required for providing first aid to patients.

Among others, the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa, Dr. Umeed Ali Abro and In-charge Sindh University Mini Hospital Dr. Arbela Agha were also present on the occasion.