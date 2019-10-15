UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Asks PHED To Complete Development Schemes Without Delay

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad asks PHED to complete development schemes without delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the officers of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to complete all ongoing development schemes without delay so that the people could get benefits from the projects at the earliest.

The Commissioner issued such directives during inspection of water supply scheme being completed by Public Health Engineering Department at Massu Bhurgari village of Taluka Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the Executive Engineer PHED, Abdul Rasheed Bhutto and other officers, the Commissioner expressed annoyance over inactive water supply scheme and accumulated sewage in the village and asked the officers concerned to ensure early disposal of accumulated sewage and activation of water supply.

He also directed them to get electricity connections from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company for these development schemes and also to submit a report to his office pertaining to problems being faced in completion of the projects.

The officers should discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion as no negligence from their part will be tolerated at any cost, he maintained and directed the officers to activate their subordinate staff and take strict legal action if they found guilty.

