Commissioner Hyderabad asks resolving traffic issues on permanent basis

(@FahadShabbir)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers concerned to resolve the traffic related issues of Hyderabad on permanent basis so that the citizens could take sigh of relief from traffic jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers concerned to resolve the traffic related issues of Hyderabad on permanent basis so that the citizens could take sigh of relief from traffic jam.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday which also attended among others by the DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, SSP Adeel Chandio and Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, the Commissioner said that due to traffic jam, the citizens passing miserable life and there is the need of permanent solution to provide them relief.

He asked the officers concerned to make efforts for restoration of Badin and Hala Naka bus terminals so that the commuters could not face any inconvenience in respect of their traveling.

The project of construction of bomb proof wall of central prison has been completed therefore the question of restoration of Hala Naka bus terminal does not arise, he observed and said that in case of any hurdle, the officer concerned should knock the doors of court of law.

The Commissioner on the occasion bound the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to get approval prior to issuance on any notification. The Deputy Commissioner is the Chairman of Regional Transport Authority and his/her approval was necessary before issuance of any notification, he added.