Commissioner Hyderabad Asks To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against Expected Monsoon Season, Heavy Rains

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:23 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the departments concerned to adopt precautionary measures to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains during monsoon season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the departments concerned to adopt precautionary measures to meet the challenges of expected heavy rains during monsoon season.

The citizens of Hyderabad had bad experienced losses in last monsoon heavy rainfalls as a result of last year's poor arrangements therefore efforts should be made this year that they could not become the rain victims due to negligence of few persons, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday which attended among others by the Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani and Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah to discuss the arrangements of meeting the challenges of expected heavy rains during monsoon season this year.

He asked the officers of the departments concerned to drain out the accumulated sewage water from all low lying areas of Hyderabad including GTC Ground so that the citizens could not suffer inconvenience during monsoon rainfalls.

The protection to live and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of the administration therefore all arrangements of meeting out the challenges of heavy rains should be completed my May 2020.

No negligence would be spare in this regard, he maintained and assured the officers of concerned departments that funds related issues will be addressed on priority basis while approaching the high ups of the government.

The Commissioner also assured that he would approach to Chief Secretary Sindh with request to address the issues of Water and Sanitation Agency and other concerned departments so that the employees could perform their duties without any difficulty.

The Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain appreciated the efforts of the Commissioner Hyderabad convening early meeting for preparation of the arrangements against expected heavy rains in monsoon season and assured full cooperation to district administration from HMC.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro emphasized upon the officers concerned to ensure de-silting of drainage lines adding that the work should be completed with joint coordination of WASA and the district administration so that the citizens could not face inconvenience during monsoon season.

The Commissioner asked the HAD consultant Shafi Lakho to repair and maintain all roads and assured that around 17 thousand saplings will be planted around GTC Ground in order to provide healthy atmosphere to citizens of Hyderabad.

