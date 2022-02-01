UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Asks To Complete All M&R Schemes In Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The newly appointed Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the departments concerned to complete all ongoing repair and maintenance schemes in time so that the citizens could get benefits from these schemes at earliest

Presiding over a review meeting with the officers of Highways, Buildings, Health and education Departments as well as Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Water and Sanitation Authority here at his office on Tuesday, the Commissioner asked the officers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion and ensure completion of M&R schemes at the earliest.

He also underlined the need of effective coordination among all lined departments in order to improve performance adding that the doors of Commissioner's office remained open for them to resolve any bottlenecks in completion of development schemes.

The officers of all departments should be ready for the upcoming visit of Sindh Chief Minister to Hyderabad, he said and asked the officers to inform in writing about the shortage of funds and other administrative issues which create hurdles in completion of these M&R schemes.

While taking over notice of the absences of the officers of other departments, the Commissioner asked the Deputy Director Planning and Development convene another meeting tomorrow with directives of all concerned to appear along with documented evidence of the development schemes being carried out by them.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while briefing the Commissioner informed that majority of the problems of urban localities of the district related to WASA and HMC and these issues could be resolved with improvement in performance of both the organizations.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by the Deputy Director Planning and Development, Chief Engineer Highways,Chief Engineer Buildings, Superintending Engineer Provincial Highways and Buildings and Superintending Engineer Works and Services.

>