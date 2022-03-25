UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Asks To Utilize M&R Funds According To Granted Limits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of departments concerned to utilize the maintenance and repair funds according to granted limits and also ensure completion of all schemes in allotted time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of departments concerned to utilize the maintenance and repair funds according to granted limits and also ensure completion of all schemes in allotted time.

Presiding the meeting of divisional oversight committee here at his office of Friday, the Commissioner reviewed the pace of work on the schemes taken up under M&R fund in the financial year 2021-2022 and also granted approval of initiating scheme of provincial highways department at Kathar Hyderabad with amount with an amount of Rs. 17.768 million.

The Commissioner also granted approval of initiating 13 schemes of buildings department of Dadu district with Rs. 5.

046 million. The Deputy Commissioner Dadu has submitted a total of 61 schemes of roads under M&R upon which the Commissioner directed the submission of separate statements of the approved funds for these schemes and also submit the revised PC-1 of such schemes which are estimated high cost as compared to allotted grant so that approval of these schemes could be taken and work be started at the earliest. The Commissioner also directed the submission of verification certificates of completed schemes prior to payment to contractors concerned.

The Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Muhammad Asim briefed the meeting about the ongoing schemes being carried out by different departments in the current financial year of 2021-2022 under M& R.

