Commissioner Hyderabad asks WASA to complete all ongoing development schemes in time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete all ongoing development schemes in time so that the citizens could get benefits from these projects.

The administration would approach to high ups of the government for the release of required funds so that these development schemes could face no hurdle, the Commissioner assured while presiding over a meeting with the officers of WASA here at his office on Monday.

He directed the consultant gravity drainage system of Qasimabad to ensure the rehabilitation roads which received damages as a result of completion of development schemes.

The consultant Shafi Muhammad Lakho while assuring the repair of damaged roads at the earliest briefed the Commissioner that only 34 percent work of laying drainage system in Qasimabad has been completed from the funds which received during last three years.

The Commissioner asked the consultant to continue work on the site as he will approach of concerned quarters for release of required funds for second phase of the project. Besides, he assured that efforts will also be made to grant of funds for disbursement of salaries and outstanding dues as well as other issues of WASA employees.