UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Asks WASA To Complete All Ongoing Development Schemes In Time

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad asks WASA to complete all ongoing development schemes in time

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete all ongoing development schemes in time so that the citizens could get benefits from these projects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the management of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete all ongoing development schemes in time so that the citizens could get benefits from these projects.

The administration would approach to high ups of the government for the release of required funds so that these development schemes could face no hurdle, the Commissioner assured while presiding over a meeting with the officers of WASA here at his office on Monday.

He directed the consultant gravity drainage system of Qasimabad to ensure the rehabilitation roads which received damages as a result of completion of development schemes.

The consultant Shafi Muhammad Lakho while assuring the repair of damaged roads at the earliest briefed the Commissioner that only 34 percent work of laying drainage system in Qasimabad has been completed from the funds which received during last three years.

The Commissioner asked the consultant to continue work on the site as he will approach of concerned quarters for release of required funds for second phase of the project. Besides, he assured that efforts will also be made to grant of funds for disbursement of salaries and outstanding dues as well as other issues of WASA employees.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad SITE Qasimabad All From Government

Recent Stories

Rights NGO Files Suit Against Google, Apple, Tesla ..

1 minute ago

Liverpool face Atletico in Champions League last 1 ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister inaugurates five-day anti-polio cam ..

1 minute ago

APS worst, painful incident: Chief Minister

1 minute ago

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

54 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.