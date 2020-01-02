Commissioner Hyderabad assures cooperation to start trading activities at new vegetable market

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has urged allotees of new vegetable market to start construction work on their plots for beginning trade at new wholesale market at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has urged allotees of new vegetable market to start construction work on their plots for beginning trade at new wholesale market at the earliest.

The administration will extend full cooperation in providing required facilities including electricity and water connections as well as drainage and security facilities to allotees, the Commissioner assured while presiding over the meeting of stakeholders here on Thursday.

The Commissioner asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure start of trade activities at the auction platforms of the new vegetable market and�ensure completion of all development works in time so that lapse of granted funds for the purpose could be averted..

The meeting attended, among others, by the Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain, Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, Director Agriculture Department Shoukat Hussain Mastoi, Deputy Director Planning and Development Muatasm Abbasi and representatives of Fruit and Vegetable Market Committee.

They were informed that shifting of old vegetable market to newly developed site was essential for the larger interest of Hyderabad City as it would not only settle the issue of traffic jam but also increase trade activities with other districts of the division.

On reservations of the representatives of fruits and vegetables market committee, the Commissioner asked the officers concerned to grant possession of allotted plots to allottees and strictly discourage the trend of encroachments in the area.

The Commissioner on the occasion formed two separate committees with representation of fruits and vegetable traders, market administrator and additional deputy commissioner and asked these committees to send recommendations to him within a week so that the same could be forwarded to Sindh Secretary Agriculture for removing bottlenecks in accordance to law.

The Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to hold meetings with the managements of HESCO, WASA, Public Health Engineering Department, Sindh Building Control Authority and other stake holders and resolve the reservations expressed by the traders of fruits and vegetables market committee.

On reservation of non availability of banking facility in new vegetable market, the Commissioner asked the traders to start their activities as the administration will ensure mobile bank facility till setting up the bank branches in the area. The administration will continue extending its cooperation with the allottees till settlement of their all reservations, the Commissioner assured.