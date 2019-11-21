UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Assures Early Fixation Of Sugarcane Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad assures early fixation of sugarcane price

The Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has said that the Sindh Government will soon fix price of sugarcane and efforts were afoot for payment of outstanding dues to the growers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has said that the Sindh Government will soon fix price of sugarcane and efforts were afoot for payment of outstanding dues to the growers.

He was talking to a delegation of sugarcane growers who called on him at his office here on Thursday.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, called Sindh Chief Secretary Sayed Mumtaz Ali Shah and apprised him about the matter who assured him that matter would soon be resolved.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Price Government

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on "Application of modern business tools i ..

1 minute ago

Opposition members of Sindh Assembly call on Gover ..

1 minute ago

Two new offshore LNG terminals to be built at Port ..

1 minute ago

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia Prime Minister praises referendum for new ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.