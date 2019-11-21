Commissioner Hyderabad assures early fixation of sugarcane price

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has said that the Sindh Government will soon fix price of sugarcane and efforts were afoot for payment of outstanding dues to the growers.

He was talking to a delegation of sugarcane growers who called on him at his office here on Thursday.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, called Sindh Chief Secretary Sayed Mumtaz Ali Shah and apprised him about the matter who assured him that matter would soon be resolved.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and other concerned officers.