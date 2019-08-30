UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Assures Resolving All Issue Of Sir Cowas Ji Institute Of Psychiatry

Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:21 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad assured that all issues of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry will be resolved on priority in accordance to the order of Sindh High Court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad assured that all issues of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry will be resolved on priority in accordance to the order of Sindh High Court.

He held out such assurance while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday which reviewed at length the issues being faced by the management of the institute.

The Commissioner emphasized upon the Medical Superintendent Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry Hyderabad Dr. Aijaz Patoli to discharge his responsibilities well in direction adding that the district administration will extend full cooperation with him in resolving the issues of the institute.

He said the institute is the biggest centre and there is the need to healthy activities for admitted patients. He asked the hospital management to make plans in this regard.

The Commissioner directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure removal of encroachments along with the boundary walls of the institute and called upon the Chief Executive Officer HESCO to start issuance of electricity bills individually to the residential quarters of the institutes.

