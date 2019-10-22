UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Assures Resolving Business Community Issues

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:37 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said all out efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities with developed infrastructure in the city so that the citizens particularly business community could actively participate in the progress and prosperity of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch said all out efforts were being made to provide maximum facilities with developed infrastructure in the city so that the citizens particularly business community could actively participate in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the traders and industrialists here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, the commissioner said cooperation of the business community for the development of Hyderabad could not be ruled out therefore the administration had focused its attention to resolve their grievances and provide them maximum incentives at the earliest.

Responding the issue of traffic jam, the commissioner said the issue could only be solved with establishment of parking areas and the district administration had been engaged to overcome this issue with proper traffic management and availability of parking areas.

Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Shakir Memon on the occasion briefed the commissioner about the grievances being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

