Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony Of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad,. Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, attended the closing ceremony of Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebration Hockey League as the guest of honour at Latifabad, Hyderabad,

The ceremony was also graced by Munawar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, and Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, Chairman BISE Hyderabad. Members of civil society and representatives of the Hockey Association were also present at the event.

In the competition, Ishrat Sani Hockey Club Hyderabad clinched the Senior League title, while Qamar Hockey Eleven academy emerged victorious in the Junior Category final.

Commissioner Abbasi distributed medals and trophies among the winning and runner-up teams, appreciating their talent and sportsmanship. On this occasion, he said, “Sports play a vital role in promoting unity, discipline, and a healthy society. Such events not only engage our youth in positive activities but also keep the spirit of independence alive.”

The event concluded with cheers and celebrations, highlighting the passion of young players and the community’s commitment to fostering sports in the region.

