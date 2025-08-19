Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony Of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad,. Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, attended the closing ceremony of Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebration Hockey League as the guest of honour at Latifabad, Hyderabad,
The ceremony was also graced by Munawar Ali Mahesar, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, and Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, Chairman BISE Hyderabad. Members of civil society and representatives of the Hockey Association were also present at the event.
In the competition, Ishrat Sani Hockey Club Hyderabad clinched the Senior League title, while Qamar Hockey Eleven academy emerged victorious in the Junior Category final.
Commissioner Abbasi distributed medals and trophies among the winning and runner-up teams, appreciating their talent and sportsmanship. On this occasion, he said, “Sports play a vital role in promoting unity, discipline, and a healthy society. Such events not only engage our youth in positive activities but also keep the spirit of independence alive.”
The event concluded with cheers and celebrations, highlighting the passion of young players and the community’s commitment to fostering sports in the region.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League1 minute ago
-
AAC briefed about lifestock department's performance1 minute ago
-
Professor Dr. Shoukat Iqbal Khattak highlights role of Pakistani Diaspora in educational diplomacy1 minute ago
-
Senate extends two ordinances for 120 days11 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural centre to celebrate Jashan-e-Latif on August 2211 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Compensation payments to flood victims begin under special package: Saif11 minutes ago
-
Literary Organisations, NGOs urge masses to support flood victims on 'World Humanitarian Day'11 minutes ago
-
85pc accused arrested in ICT rape cases; Senate told11 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Ethiopian envoy discuss trade, climate, global cooperation11 minutes ago
-
21 held with narcotics, weapons11 minutes ago
-
AC visits Ravi River's adjoining areas to inspect flood situation21 minutes ago