Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews digital population census arrangements in Hyderabad Division

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Monday asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts for the digital population census being started from March 1, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Monday asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts for the digital population census being started from March 1, 2023.

The digital population census is being conducted first ever in history therefore all required facilities should be provided to the staff concerned, the commissioner issued such directives while presiding over the meeting here at his office which reviewed the arrangements for conducting a digital population census in all districts of Hyderabad division.

Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Provincial Census Coordinator Ali Dino Mehar attended the meeting in person along with other officers of the concerned departments while deputy commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all districts of the division participated in the meeting through a video link.

The commissioner emphasized upon the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to monitor the process of digital population census and ensure the registration of all eligible residents. The deputy commissioners in consultation with Senior Superintendents of Police of their respective districts should also prepare a comprehensive security plan to avert any eventuality during the census process, he emphasized.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to submit expenditures about hiring of transports and other expenses within two days so that the required funds could be transferred after receiving the same from concerned authorities.

The provincial census coordinator briefed the participants of the meeting about the procedures which were adopted for the conduct of a digital population census in the Hyderabad division.