Commissioner Hyderabad Calls Upon Historical, Archeological Sites Rehabilitation In Original Shape

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:18 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the officers and archeologists to rehabilitate the historical buildings and archeological sites in their original shape so that the same could attract the tourists and help in revenue generation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the officers and archeologists to rehabilitate the historical buildings and archeological sites in their original shape so that the same could attract the tourists and help in revenue generation.

The historical places and archeological sites are the identity of any nation therefore, the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of these locations is the national duty and responsibility for all, he said.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Monday regarding repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of historical and archeological sites of Hyderabad.

He asked the officers of the Culture Department to affix information boards outside the historical and archeological sites with objectives to create awareness of the history and sense of preservation of these historical and archeological places.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro to play her role for rehabilitation of historic Ladies Club in its original shape and utilize the space for the same purpose for which the club was established.

The banners and billboards around the historical and archeological sites should also be removed at the earliest, he added.

Dr. Nilofar Shaikh of Sindh Endowment Fund while briefing the participants of the meeting informed that repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of historical and archeological sites were the technical job for which the participation of experts is essential. The same material is required for repair and maintenance of these sites which used for construction of these places, she added.

The meeting discussed in length the repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of various historical and archeological sites which included Sindh University Old Campus, K.P. Azeem Khan Building, Basant Hall, Pacca Qila, Jamia Arabia High school Building, Neval Rai High School Building, Thora Charhi Girls Schol Building, Sindh Government Law College Building, L.M.C. Building, Ganga Ram Building, Mukhi House and Market Tower.

