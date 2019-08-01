Commissioner Hyderabad claims restoration of power supply in many feeders

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Abdul Waheed Shaikh has claimed that management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has restored power supply in many feeders while round the clock efforts were being made for disposal of accumulated rainwater from areas submerged as a result of heavy monsoon downpour.

The Commissioner expressed these remarks while addressing a meeting here at his camp office on Thursday which reviewed the pace of de-watering and restoration of power supply process in rain hit areas of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner has asked to officers of all concerned departments to utilize all resources and provide early relief to rain affected people. He said that district administration has been engaged round the clock in providing relief to affected people.

The officers of WASA while briefing the Commissioner informed that all pumping stations were functioning round the clock and soon the accumulated rainwater would be drained out from affected areas.