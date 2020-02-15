Commissioner Hyderabad concerned over emergence of two polio cases in Tando Allahyar

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has expressed deep concern over emergence of two polio cases in Tando Allahyar district

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the commissioner chaired a meeting at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar's office to review preparation for the upcoming 5-day polio immunization campaign.

"All the doctors and staff should consider the polio eradication campaign as a sacred duty and a national responsibility," said Baloch while emphasizing on achieving 100 percent result in the campaign starting from February 17.

"The government won't tolerate any negligence this time," he warned. He asked the health and district administration officials to monitor all the teams engaged in the campaign and to ensure that the teams visit each house in the district's urban and rural parts.

The DC Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and District Health Officer Dr Lachman Das briefed the meeting about the drive.