Commissioner Hyderabad Directs Complete Medical Treatment Of Journalist Aslam Azad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad directs complete medical treatment of journalist Aslam Azad

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday directed the management of Civil Hospital Hyderabad to provide complete medical treatment to eminent journalist of print and electronic media Aslam Azad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday directed the management of Civil Hospital Hyderabad to provide complete medical treatment to eminent journalist of print and electronic media Aslam Azad.

The commissioner issued such directives on Tuesday during the visit of intensive care unit of civil hospital where he inquired the health of Aslam Azad.

The Incharge ICU Dr. Kashif briefed the Commissioner about the medical treatment being provided to eminent journalist and said that his health condition is being improved gradually.

The commissioner also visited different sections of newly constructed building of ICU and got briefing from the Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr. Mubin Memon regarding facilities being provided to patients.

