Commissioner Hyderabad directs for advance arrangements to face monsoon rains

Hyderabad Commissioner Mohammed Abbas Baloch Thursday stressed the said that due to climate change more rains were expected during monsoon this year and keeping in view the last year's experience there was a need to make arrangements in advance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Commissioner Mohammed Abbas Baloch Thursday stressed the said that due to climate change more rains were expected during monsoon this year and keeping in view the last year's experience there was a need to make arrangements in advance.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding necessary arrangements for rains at his office. The commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner to constitute task force which would remain in coordination and close contact with departments concerned to get aware of the problems and requirements. The task force would be directed to hold meeting with HESCO authorities for supply of uninterrupted electricity during rains so that pumping stations and dewatering machines could work continuously and any technical fault could be removed without delay, he added.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure functioning of all the pumping stations and machinery. He also asked for de-silting of drains so that rain water could not be accumulated on roads and drained out easily.

The deputy commissioner was directed to hold field visits and inspect arrangements regarding expected rains during monsoon.

The meeting was attended by DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DG HDA Ghulam Mohammed Qaimkhani, MD Wasa Muzaffar Memon and others.