UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Directs HDA , WASA To Maintain Coordination With HMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad directs HDA , WASA to maintain coordination with HMC

Commissioner Hyderabad division Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon Thursday directed Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to maintain coordination with Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad division Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon Thursday directed Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to maintain coordination with Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The authority's spokesman informed here Thursday that the Commissioner chaired a meeting with the officials of the 3 organizations in attendance.

The spokesman added that the Commissioner directed the heads of HDA, WASA and HMC to ensure coordination so that the water supply, drainage and cleanliness problems in the city could be addressed effectively.

He directed WASA to deploy staff at the water supply and drainage pumping stations.

Memon said the water supply issues should be dealt with on priority.

The commissioner assured that his administration would fully support the HDA, WASA and HMC in the issues which hampered their performance.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officials of the divisional and district administration were also at the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Money Launderer From Mexican Jalisco ..

US Sanctions Money Launderer From Mexican Jalisco Drug Cartel - Treasury

27 seconds ago
 US Justice Dept. Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploi ..

US Justice Dept. Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto ..

30 seconds ago
 Protest against Kachi killing continues on Nationa ..

Protest against Kachi killing continues on National Highway

31 seconds ago
 PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Sha ..

PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Shahbaz Gill

33 seconds ago
 PPP's long march aimed to conceal corruption ,bad ..

PPP's long march aimed to conceal corruption ,bad governance:PTI leader

4 minutes ago
 OSCE Recorded 500 Explosions Along Contact Line in ..

OSCE Recorded 500 Explosions Along Contact Line in Donbas Overnight to 9:20 GMT

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>