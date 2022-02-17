Commissioner Hyderabad directs HDA , WASA to maintain coordination with HMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad division Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon Thursday directed Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to maintain coordination with Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The authority's spokesman informed here Thursday that the Commissioner chaired a meeting with the officials of the 3 organizations in attendance.

The spokesman added that the Commissioner directed the heads of HDA, WASA and HMC to ensure coordination so that the water supply, drainage and cleanliness problems in the city could be addressed effectively.

He directed WASA to deploy staff at the water supply and drainage pumping stations.

Memon said the water supply issues should be dealt with on priority.

The commissioner assured that his administration would fully support the HDA, WASA and HMC in the issues which hampered their performance.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officials of the divisional and district administration were also at the meeting.