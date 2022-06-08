UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Directs Officers To Complete Preparations For Local Bodies Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad directs officers to complete preparations for local bodies elections

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and officers of relevant departments of all the districts of Hyderabad division to complete all arrangements prior to the conduct of local bodies elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and officers of relevant departments of all the districts of Hyderabad division to complete all arrangements prior to the conduct of local bodies elections.

He also directed them to submit the list of the numbers of union councils and allocation of polling stations of their respected districts to the Commissioner's Office.

The Commissioner issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday to review the arrangements of local bodies' elections 2022 to be conducted on July 24, 2022 in all districts of the division.

He directed the officers concerned as well as returning officers to ensure the availability of public transport on election' day so that the voters would not face any inconvenience in reaching the polling station to exercise their right of franchise.

Nadeem further asked the officers concerned to ensure the availability of various facilities including drinking water and electricity at the proposed polling stations.

He directed them to share a comprehensive plan of their respective districts with the Commissioner's Office about the available facilities at the proposed polling stations including, security arrangements, detail of union councils, training of polling staff and polling materials, so that conduct of free, fair and transparent elections could be ensured.

Related Topics

Election Electricity Water Hyderabad July All Share

Recent Stories

Four injured over land dispute

Four injured over land dispute

5 minutes ago
 Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PakFlix

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PakFlix

6 minutes ago
 PIA set to resume weekly flights for China from Ju ..

PIA set to resume weekly flights for China from June 11

6 minutes ago
 Belt and Road Online Arts Festival to offer Pakist ..

Belt and Road Online Arts Festival to offer Pakistani youth platform to show tal ..

6 minutes ago
 World Environment Day observed in Abbottabad

World Environment Day observed in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 Zero load-shedding being observed for industrial s ..

Zero load-shedding being observed for industrial sector: Khurram Dastgir

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.