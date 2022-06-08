Commissioner Hyderabad directs officers to complete preparations for local bodies elections

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and officers of relevant departments of all the districts of Hyderabad division to complete all arrangements prior to the conduct of local bodies elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the deputy commissioners and officers of relevant departments of all the districts of Hyderabad division to complete all arrangements prior to the conduct of local bodies elections.

He also directed them to submit the list of the numbers of union councils and allocation of polling stations of their respected districts to the Commissioner's Office.

The Commissioner issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday to review the arrangements of local bodies' elections 2022 to be conducted on July 24, 2022 in all districts of the division.

He directed the officers concerned as well as returning officers to ensure the availability of public transport on election' day so that the voters would not face any inconvenience in reaching the polling station to exercise their right of franchise.

Nadeem further asked the officers concerned to ensure the availability of various facilities including drinking water and electricity at the proposed polling stations.

He directed them to share a comprehensive plan of their respective districts with the Commissioner's Office about the available facilities at the proposed polling stations including, security arrangements, detail of union councils, training of polling staff and polling materials, so that conduct of free, fair and transparent elections could be ensured.