Commissioner Hyderabad Directs To Devise Strategy For Protection Of Archeological Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad directs to devise strategy for protection of archeological sites

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the officers of Antiquities, Buildings Control Authority and other departments to devise a strategy to ensure proper monitoring and protection of archeological sites and historical places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the officers of Antiquities, Buildings Control Authority and other departments to devise a strategy to ensure proper monitoring and protection of archeological sites and historical places.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding removal of encroachments from the historical places on Thursday.

The Additional Commissioner-I Hyderabad Syed Sajjad Hyder, Additional Commissioner-II Hyderabad Nazeer Ahmed Qureshi, Director Antiquities Abdul Fatah and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner said that archeological sites and historical places were considered as the identity of the nation thus their protection was our responsibility.

He informed that encroachments had been removed from tombs of Kalhora and Basant Hall Hyderabad, we will visit other archeological sites and historical places on July 19 and would decide for adopting modus operandi to remove encroachments there, he added.

The Divisional Commissioner underlined the need of forming heritage and advisory committees on divisional and district level which would not only ensure the safe removal of encroachment from historical places but also propose for renovations of these places.

He also directed the Director Antiquities to assert administrative control of historical places and buildings and ensure that no other authority or department would issue NOC for working there in future.

The Director Antiquities Abdul Fatah informed the meeting that 15 member committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh had already been constituted for renovation and other works at archeological sites and historical places.

