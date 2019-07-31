Commissioner Hyderabad directs to drain out accumulated water from rain affected areas

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch said all out efforts were being made to drain out accumulated rain water from rain affected areas of the district where situation got worsened due to power outages affecting relief and rescue measures initiated by the district administration.

He was addressing a meeting of elected representatives including members of national as well as provincial assemblies from Hyderabad here the other day.

The commissioner said due to heavy rainfall water accumulated in low lying areas and administration had started rescue efforts to drain out the accumulated water through WASA's pumping stations but power outages made the situation miserable.

He expressed displeasure over the poor performance of HESCO authorities and directed them to restore electricity in all feeders so that draining out of stagnant water and supply of clean drinking water could be ensured in the city.

The commissioner also directed the WASA authorities to keep functional all pumping stations round the clock so that accumulated rain water could be drained out as early as possible.

He informed the meeting that the district administration was constantly supervising the relief and rescue work.

He also directed the officials of different departments to keep in touch with each other to provide relief to the citizens.

Members of National Assembly Sallahuddin, Tariq Ali Shah Jamote, Sabir Qaimkhani, member Sindh Assembly Rashid Khilji, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmad Shaikh, Additional Commissioner Sajjad Haider, SSP Sarfraz Shaikh, officers of WASA, HDA and HESCO also attended the meeting.