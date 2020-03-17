Commissioner Hyderabad directs to improve arrangements against Covid-19

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to officers of all concerned departments to further improve the arrangements against Covid-19 in order to meet the challenge of pandemic that gripped to entire world

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to officers of all concerned departments to further improve the arrangements against Covid-19 in order to meet the challenge of pandemic that gripped to entire world.

Though the situation in Hyderabad remained under control however more efforts are required to monitory the situation with holding regular meetings on daily basis by the officers of departments concerned, he added.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting with the officers of concerned departments here at his office on Tuesday.

He also asked them to obtain complete data from the management of Imambargahs and religious organizations about the arrival of pilgrims in Hyderabad from Iran. Those who returned from Iran and other Covid-19 affected countries should be brought in quarantine centers for monitoring, he added.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure round the clock functioning of the control room and also make sure availability of masks and other necessary goods in the markets.

He strictly directed the District Health Officer to ensure fumigation in all hospitals and imposes ban on the entry of unauthorized and irrelevant persons in hospital premises. He also directed the HMC officers to carry out extensive fumigation in all localities. Mass awareness against Covid-19 should also be carried out through all medium of advertisements, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro informed the Commissioner that strict monitoring was under progress against those who are coming from abroad while availability of all essential items of daily usage as well as masks is also being ensured.