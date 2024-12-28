Open Menu

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon Bans Aerial Firing On New Year Night

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year night

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) aerial firing on the new year night in all districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) aerial firing on the new year night in all districts of Hyderabad division.

The ban, which authorized the police officers to register FIRs against the violators under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), was notified on Saturday.

As per the notification, DIG Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo wrote a letter to the Commissioner on December 27 apprising him about the display of weapons, aerial firing and the use of fire crackers on the new year night.

The DIG had stated that the youth gather at important squares and intersections in the cities to indulge in such dangerous activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Fire Police Hyderabad December Criminals All

Recent Stories

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon ..

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year ..

22 seconds ago
 PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PP ..

PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

23 seconds ago
 2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended

2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended

26 seconds ago
 President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's l ..

President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poo ..

25 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University to organize internati ..

Sindh Agriculture University to organize international conference on CPEC

25 minutes ago
 Arrested Argentine cop accused of 'terrorism' in V ..

Arrested Argentine cop accused of 'terrorism' in Venezuela

27 minutes ago
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance co ..

Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts

50 minutes ago
 Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmer ..

Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought

31 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 result

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

60 minutes ago
 RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over trag ..

RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash

59 minutes ago
 8 people charged with facilitating land occupation

8 people charged with facilitating land occupation

1 hour ago
 LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints

LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan