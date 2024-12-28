Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon Bans Aerial Firing On New Year Night
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) aerial firing on the new year night in all districts of Hyderabad division
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) aerial firing on the new year night in all districts of Hyderabad division.
The ban, which authorized the police officers to register FIRs against the violators under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), was notified on Saturday.
As per the notification, DIG Hyderabad Police Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo wrote a letter to the Commissioner on December 27 apprising him about the display of weapons, aerial firing and the use of fire crackers on the new year night.
The DIG had stated that the youth gather at important squares and intersections in the cities to indulge in such dangerous activities.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year ..
PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poo ..
Sindh Agriculture University to organize international conference on CPEC
Arrested Argentine cop accused of 'terrorism' in Venezuela
Kuwait signs KD238 million in power maintenance contracts
Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought
RugbyU: French Top 14 result
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year night22 seconds ago
-
PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..23 seconds ago
-
2 FWMC, 3 Social Security officers suspended26 seconds ago
-
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poor25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University to organize international conference on CPEC25 minutes ago
-
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash59 minutes ago
-
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation1 hour ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints1 hour ago
-
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poor1 hour ago
-
3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region2 hours ago