Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes adequate arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs)and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to adopt adequate arrangements so that the people could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs)and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to adopt adequate arrangements so that the people could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner.

Presiding over the meeting of the DCs and SSPs of Hyderabad Division here on Friday, the Commissioner asked them to hold separate meetings to review the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in their respective districts.

He asked the DCs to ensure cleanliness with repair and maintenance of roads in their respective districts. The hospitals should be put on high alert with foolproof security arrangements in order to avert any untoward incident on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), he said.

The district level Ulema Committee should also be formed with frequent meetings with them in order to ensure maintenance of peaceful atmosphere on the day, he added.

He also directed the management of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad to ensure de-silting and repair of all drainage lines and nullah of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Naim Ahmed Shaikh briefed the Commissioner about the security arrangements adding that his department is ready to ensure peaceful atmosphere in all districts of the division as was done during mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DCs and SSPs of all districts also briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements being made by them in their respective districts.