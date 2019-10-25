UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Emphasizes Adequate Arrangements On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes adequate arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs)and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to adopt adequate arrangements so that the people could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs)and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to adopt adequate arrangements so that the people could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in befitting manner.

Presiding over the meeting of the DCs and SSPs of Hyderabad Division here on Friday, the Commissioner asked them to hold separate meetings to review the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in their respective districts.

He asked the DCs to ensure cleanliness with repair and maintenance of roads in their respective districts. The hospitals should be put on high alert with foolproof security arrangements in order to avert any untoward incident on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), he said.

The district level Ulema Committee should also be formed with frequent meetings with them in order to ensure maintenance of peaceful atmosphere on the day, he added.

He also directed the management of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad to ensure de-silting and repair of all drainage lines and nullah of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Naim Ahmed Shaikh briefed the Commissioner about the security arrangements adding that his department is ready to ensure peaceful atmosphere in all districts of the division as was done during mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DCs and SSPs of all districts also briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements being made by them in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Police Water Alert Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

NATO Does Not See Sochi Memorandum on Syria as Lon ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles with Foreign Minister on h ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rallies carry out across GB

5 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University terms teaching an ..

5 minutes ago

Indian ban on Malaysian palm oil opens a window fo ..

9 minutes ago

US Won't Commit Ground Troops to Berlin-Proposed S ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.