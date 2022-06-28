Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes all preparations to meet expected heavy rain challenges

The Commissioner HyderabadNadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to prepare all arrangements to meet the challenges of expected heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Commissioner HyderabadNadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers of all concerned departments to prepare all arrangements to meet the challenges of expected heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad.

No negligence would be tolerated in case of occurrence of any eventuality during expected heavy rains, the Commissioner warned while presiding over the fourth review meeting here at his office on Tuesday regarding preparation of all arrangements before expected heavy rainfalls of the monsoon season.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also holding the charge of the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority to constitute an inquiry committee to probe into the matter of utilization funds which were granted by the government for meeting out the challenges of last year monsoon rains in Hyderabad.

The Commissioner also directed the Administrator Hyderabad to ensure the draining out of rainwater during heavy rains from the low lying areas of Hyderabad and Latifabad. He also asked the Administrator Qasimabad about the arrangements made for meeting out the challenges of expected heavy rains in Qasimabad.

He also directed the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to avoid unannounced load shedding during the rains so that challenges of the downpours could be met in an effective manner.

The provision of alternate connections should also be made available in case of any emergency during the heavy showers, he added. The Superintending Engineer HESCO Nisar Memon informed the Commissioner that all arrangements have been made by the HESCO management to ensure electric supply during the downpours.

He also underlined the need for close coordination among the officers of all concerned departments so that the situation after heavy rains could be handled without any hurdle, particularly the draining out water from low lying areas.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the Commissioner about the preparation of arrangements including de-silting of storm water drains by engaging the government machinery as well as assigning the task to private companies.

The Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir briefed the Commissioner about the contingency plan prepared by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation adding that required machinery is being activated to drain out the accumulated rainwater from low lying areas during the rainfall. Besides, he informed that HMC has also set up to emergency centre to address the public complaints during the rains emergency situation.