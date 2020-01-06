Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes closing of marriage halls up to 11 p.m.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized upon the owners of marriage halls to close their halls up to 11 p.m. positively in all districts of Hyderabad division

Strict legal action with imposition of fine amount will be taken against those who violate the directives, the Commissioner maintained while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Monday regarding setting up deadline for closing marriages and other ceremonies in marriage halls up to 11 p.m.

The commissioner said that a code of ethic would be issued by the divisional administration which will be provided to owners of marriage halls through SSPs of respective districts of the division.

The DIG Police Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh who also attended the meeting assured full support and cooperation to administration in respect of closing the marriage halls according to set deadline.

He said that the police would initiate strict action against to who involved in resorting aerial firing of firecrackers during marriage ceremonies.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro also called upon the owners of marriage halls to ensure availability of proper space for vehicles parking so that smooth flow of traffic should continue on roads.

The owners of marriage halls assured the divisional and strict administrations of Hyderabad that their halls will be closed after 11 pm. However, they urged the closing of marriage activities on roads and streets also at 11 p.m.