Commissioner Hyderabad Emphasizes Effective Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:47 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized upon the officers of all concern departments to launch effective tree plantation campaign in Hyderabad in order to provide healthy and environment friendly atmosphere to the citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has emphasized upon the officers of all concern departments to launch effective tree plantation campaign in Hyderabad in order to provide healthy and environment friendly atmosphere to the citizens.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday which reviewed the arrangements of tree plantation campaign, the Commissioner said the world facing the challenges of climate change and cutting of trees is a major factor in creating pollution.

He said that plantation of maximum numbers of trees could create healthy atmosphere therefore the deputy commissioners of all districts of the division should achieve the set target of spring tree plantation campaign.

Besides achieving target of tree plantation, the care and protection of planted saplings should also be carried out in effective manners, he added.

He also underlined the need of launching mass awareness campaign about benefits of tree plantation and said that the people particularly the students should be motivated to plant saplings and play their due role in beautification of their localities.

The deputy commissioners while briefing the commissioner informed the arrangements of spring tree plantation campaign and assured that the set targets will be achieved in their respective districts.

The officers of forest department informed that sufficient stock of saplings was available and the same would be provided on demand to departments concerned.

