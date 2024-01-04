Commissioner Hyderabad expresses concern over positive polio sample, urges for effective efforts in upcoming campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

The Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah expressed concern over another positive environmental sample of polio detected in Hyderabad and directed all the concerned officials to take effective measures in upcoming three days anti-polio campaign which will be started from 8th January 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah expressed concern over another positive environmental sample of polio detected in Hyderabad and directed all the concerned officials to take effective measures in upcoming three days anti-polio campaign which will be started from 8th January 2024.

He was presiding over a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio at his office on Thursday. He directed all the concerned officers of the division to work on a micro plan to make the campaign more effective and the refusal cases should be brought to zero level.

He instructed all Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad division to ensure complete attention to this campaign after three positive environmental samples were found in Hyderabad Division within a month. He urged all relevant officers to ensure better arrangements regarding the polio campaign in their respective districts. Syed Khalid Hyder Shah also directed the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with the local government officials to resolve the issue of astray dogs to make lives of the people safe.

The focal person of divisional task force for polio Dr. Jamshed Khanzada in his briefing stated that after the environmental sample came positive, the health department was working on the formation of teams and focusing on strategy in relation to the polio campaign for the complete eradication of polio from division. He expressed the hope that the results of the next campaign will be achieved 100 percent.

All the deputy commissioners of the division shared their efforts for arrangements in the respective districts regarding the drive. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, deputy commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, DHO Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar, Focal Person divisional task Force Dr. Jamshed Khanzada and WHO representatives participated in the meeting, while deputy commissioners of other districts joined the meeting via video link.