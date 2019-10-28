UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Expresses Dismay Over WASA Management Excuses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:06 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad expresses dismay over WASA management excuses

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch expressed his dismay over excuse of management of Water and Sanitation Agency regarding proper disposal of sewage in urban populous of Hyderabad district and asked them to prepare and effective strategy keeping in view the past experiences so that the citizens could not suffer during rainfalls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch expressed his dismay over excuse of management of Water and Sanitation Agency regarding proper disposal of sewage in urban populous of Hyderabad district and asked them to prepare and effective strategy keeping in view the past experiences so that the citizens could not suffer during rainfalls.

The commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday to review the drainage and sewerage plan for urban localities of Hyderabad district.

Instead tabling issues, views and resources as experience in the past meetings, it is the time that WASA management should submit till date performance of meeting rain emergencies, he said and asked the WASA officers to carry out de-silting and remove encroachments on drain lines which could resolved many issues which usually occurred in Hyderabad after rainfalls.

The commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to prepare a format for all departments regarding recovery of outstanding dues of WASA.

A detail report should be submitted in one month time so that the same could be forward to Sindh Chief Secretary for further necessary action, he said.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to have close coordination with WASA management with effective monitoring of development schemes. He also asked the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani to prepare list of WASA issues along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad so that the administration could make efforts for resolving these issues.

The director general HDA briefed the commissioner about the performance of WASA adding that efforts are being made to improve the performance of the organization. The Director WASA Muhsin Jaferi informed the commissioner that the government had sanctioned budgetary grant of only Rs125 million against the demand of Rs. 471 million per year.

The commissioner assured his full cooperation adding that all out efforts will be made to release of required grant for WASA.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Hyderabad Same All Government Million

Recent Stories

PTCL supports NIC Peshawar on graduation of its fi ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Gas Transit Voa Ukraine in C ..

1 minute ago

Queen insisted on speaking role for Bond cameo at ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister directs Punjab govt to maintain min ..

1 minute ago

Experts urge citizens for preventive steps against ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy sets up stall at 'International C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.