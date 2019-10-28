Commissioner Hyderabad expresses dismay over WASA management excuses

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch expressed his dismay over excuse of management of Water and Sanitation Agency regarding proper disposal of sewage in urban populous of Hyderabad district and asked them to prepare and effective strategy keeping in view the past experiences so that the citizens could not suffer during rainfalls.

The commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday to review the drainage and sewerage plan for urban localities of Hyderabad district.

Instead tabling issues, views and resources as experience in the past meetings, it is the time that WASA management should submit till date performance of meeting rain emergencies, he said and asked the WASA officers to carry out de-silting and remove encroachments on drain lines which could resolved many issues which usually occurred in Hyderabad after rainfalls.

The commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to prepare a format for all departments regarding recovery of outstanding dues of WASA.

A detail report should be submitted in one month time so that the same could be forward to Sindh Chief Secretary for further necessary action, he said.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to have close coordination with WASA management with effective monitoring of development schemes. He also asked the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority Ghulam Muhammad Kaimkhani to prepare list of WASA issues along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad so that the administration could make efforts for resolving these issues.

The director general HDA briefed the commissioner about the performance of WASA adding that efforts are being made to improve the performance of the organization. The Director WASA Muhsin Jaferi informed the commissioner that the government had sanctioned budgetary grant of only Rs125 million against the demand of Rs. 471 million per year.

The commissioner assured his full cooperation adding that all out efforts will be made to release of required grant for WASA.