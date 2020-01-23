Commissioner Hyderabad for action against closed flour mills, grinding units

(@imziishan)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to take an immediate action against all closed flour mills and flour grind units in Hyderabad with audit of wheat provided by government to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of concerned departments to take an immediate action against all closed flour mills and flour grind units in Hyderabad with audit of wheat provided by government to them.

Provision of flour to people on government fixed rates be ensured at any cost, he maintained while holding meeting with the owners of flour mills, flour grinding units and representatives of wholesalers here on Thursday. No one should be allowed to take his own decision, he stressed.

The meeting decided that Selani Welfare and Chamber of Commerce should select 150 points in various parts of Hyderabad for flour sale.

Besides, flour will also be sold on government fixed rates at 200 flour grinding units of Hyderabad, the meeting decided.

The Commissioner nominated Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Liaquat Kalhoro as focal person with directives to him to form mechanism of addressing the grievances of the people and provision of flour on government fixed rates to them.

The Commissioner was of his view that artificial shortage of flour has been created therefore joint efforts were required to do away with the crisis. He assured that all genuine demands of flour grinding units would be discussed with concerned quarters.