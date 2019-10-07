UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad For Early Completion Of Cardio Vascular Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad for early completion of cardio vascular deptt

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of buildings department to complete the under construction cardio vascular diseases department of Taluka Hspital Qasimabad at the earliest so that the cardiac patients of the area could be facilitated without any delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of buildings department to complete the under construction cardio vascular diseases department of Taluka Hspital Qasimabad at the earliest so that the cardiac patients of the area could be facilitated without any delay.

The Commissioner Hyderabad has issued such directives to Chief Engineer Buildings Akhtar Hussain Dawatch after briefing during his visit to Taluka Hospital Qasimabad here on Monday.

The Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing project however emphasized the need that it should be completed without any delay so that better facilities could be ensured to cardiac patients.

The Chief Engineer Buildings briefed the Commissioner that the cardio vascular disease department was being established at a cost of Rs 140 million in the premises of Taluka Hospital Qasimabad on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after completion, it will connected with National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi.

The work on the project which started in the year 2017 was now completed with installation of required medial equipments and machinery, he informed and added that the ward would have capacity to facilitate 126 cardiac patients at a time.

The Commissioner also visited various sections of Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to admitted patients.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad 2017 Murad Ali Shah (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal’s 136 leads Central Punjab’s figh ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister launched Ehsaas Saylani Langar Sche ..

6 minutes ago

Nauman’s five-wicket haul puts Northern on top

15 minutes ago

Proper planning needed to respond to natural calam ..

19 minutes ago

NAB to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler meets Protocol School of Washington ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.