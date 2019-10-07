Commissioner Hyderabad for early completion of cardio vascular deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers of buildings department to complete the under construction cardio vascular diseases department of Taluka Hspital Qasimabad at the earliest so that the cardiac patients of the area could be facilitated without any delay.

The Commissioner Hyderabad has issued such directives to Chief Engineer Buildings Akhtar Hussain Dawatch after briefing during his visit to Taluka Hospital Qasimabad here on Monday.

The Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing project however emphasized the need that it should be completed without any delay so that better facilities could be ensured to cardiac patients.

The Chief Engineer Buildings briefed the Commissioner that the cardio vascular disease department was being established at a cost of Rs 140 million in the premises of Taluka Hospital Qasimabad on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after completion, it will connected with National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi.

The work on the project which started in the year 2017 was now completed with installation of required medial equipments and machinery, he informed and added that the ward would have capacity to facilitate 126 cardiac patients at a time.

The Commissioner also visited various sections of Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to admitted patients.