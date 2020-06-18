Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring effective smart lockdown in COVID-19 affected areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked to all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of the division to ensure effective smart lockdown in COVID-19 affected areas of their respective districts so that the people could be saved from pandemic in successful manner.

Presiding over the video link meeting from his office here on Thursday, the commissioner appreciated the performance of the district administration of all districts of the division for controlling further spread of virus, however, he emphasized that more efforts were required for effective strategies to control of locally transmitted cases.

The officers concerned should ensure strict implementation on standard operating procedures which set by the government for meeting out the challenge of COVID-19, he added.

Besides, the commissioner also asked to all deputy commissioners to prepare effecting plans for unearthing the locust swarms and meeting the challenges of monsoon rains in their respective districts.

The deputy commissioners should also convene meetings of price control committees on regular basis with strict action so that direct relief could be provided to common people of the division, he said.