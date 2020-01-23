UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad For Ensuring Facilities At Govt Schools To Improve Quality Of Education

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the officers of education department to ensure availability of all required facilities in order to improve standard of education in public sector schools of the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has asked the officers of education department to ensure availability of all required facilities in order to improve standard of education in public sector schools of the division.

Only those countries achieved the goals of development which prioritized education,by realizing it as a key to move the country in the rank of developed countries of the world, he said this while presiding over the meeting of the divisional accreditation committee of the education department here on Thursday.

The commissioner asked the officers of the education department to ensure quality education, enrollment of students in large number and presence of teachers in the government schools along with all required facilities for future generation of the country.

Majority of students at government schools belongs to poor families and required special attention towards their studies so that in future, they could play role in bringing progress and prosperity and earn good name for the country, he said.

He also underlined the need of developing strong connections with non-governmental organizations working in education sector to ensure maximum enrollment of children in schools.

He also directed the officers to collect data of inactive government schools and submit report to administration so that efforts could be made for reactivation of these educational institutions.

The Divisional Director Secondary Schools Rasool Buch Shah briefed the Committee about the performance of the education department and facilities being provided in government schools.

Among others, Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Dr. Muhammad Memon and Additional Commissioner-II Tahir Memon also present in the meeting.

