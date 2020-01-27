UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad For Ensuring Sale Of Flour On Government Fixed Rates

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday asked the deputy commissioners of all districts in the division to ensure sale of flour on government fixed rate of Rs 43 per kg

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday asked the deputy commissioners of all districts in the division to ensure sale of flour on government fixed rate of Rs 43 per kg.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the commissioner directed that the licenses, of those grinding units engaged in selling flour on high prices, should be cancelled. The artificial shortage of flour should be checked and addressed and action should be taken against those involved in hoarding of flour and wheat, he added.

Abbas directed the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of flour at the stalls of Selani Welfare Association and sale of flour to consumers after checking their CNIC so that the common people could get flour on affordable rates.

The deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division briefed the commissioner about the sale of flour on government fixed rates and action against hoarders and profiteers in their respective districts.

