Commissioner Hyderabad for precautionary measures before upcoming monsoon rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammad Abass Baloch has directed the officers of concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to minimize the effects of upcoming monsoon rains in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad , Mohammad Abass Baloch has directed the officers of concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to minimize the effects of upcoming monsoon rains in the region.

He was chairing a meeting here on Thursday in which all Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General Hyderabad Development Authority, Managing Director WASA, officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Municipal Corporation, Health, Revenue and other departments participated.

The Commissioner said government had already declared emergency due to second spell of monsoon rains predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological department. All concerned departments have been directed to utilize available resources to provide relief to the people during rains, he said.

The Commissioner said Non Governmental Organizations should assist the government departments for draining out of rain water from residential localities.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with officers of concerned departments in respective districts and keep all available machinery ready to be used during rains.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah directed the focal persons to keep in coordination with the control room established at his office.

The commissioner warned that no negligence would be tolerated on the part of any department, failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

HESCO officials assured that in case of expected rains all feeders would remain functional and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured. HESCO officials would be deputed at WASA's pumping stations for provision of uninterrupted power supply to them.