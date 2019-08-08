UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad For Precautionary Measures Before Upcoming Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:36 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad for precautionary measures before upcoming monsoon rains

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammad Abass Baloch has directed the officers of concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to minimize the effects of upcoming monsoon rains in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Mohammad Abass Baloch has directed the officers of concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to minimize the effects of upcoming monsoon rains in the region.

He was chairing a meeting here on Thursday in which all Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General Hyderabad Development Authority, Managing Director WASA, officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Municipal Corporation, Health, Revenue and other departments participated.

The Commissioner said government had already declared emergency due to second spell of monsoon rains predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological department. All concerned departments have been directed to utilize available resources to provide relief to the people during rains, he said.

The Commissioner said Non Governmental Organizations should assist the government departments for draining out of rain water from residential localities.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with officers of concerned departments in respective districts and keep all available machinery ready to be used during rains.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Aijaz Ali Shah directed the focal persons to keep in coordination with the control room established at his office.

The commissioner warned that no negligence would be tolerated on the part of any department, failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

HESCO officials assured that in case of expected rains all feeders would remain functional and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured. HESCO officials would be deputed at WASA's pumping stations for provision of uninterrupted power supply to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Company Hyderabad All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Sindh Police launches helpline for employees' welf ..

26 seconds ago

Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Brought to Interior ..

28 seconds ago

Sports Board Punjab stage Kashmir rally show solid ..

30 seconds ago

University of Karachi organizes inter-university s ..

33 seconds ago

District oversight committee sanctions appointment ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Accepts Uzbekistan's Offer to Host Next In ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.