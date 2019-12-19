Commissioner Hyderabad for providing facilities at Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called for preparation of a comprehensive strategy to ensure better facilities to psychiatric patients of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry

The prisoners in jails were availing better facilities as compared to psychiatric patients of the institute, the Commissioner remarked during visit of the institute on Thursday where he inspected wards and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients.

He emphasized the need of recreational facilities and development of park in the premises of Sir Cowas Ji Institute of Psychiatry. The commissioner also directed for separation of passage for OPD from other sections of the institute so that the privacy of psychiatric patients could be ensured.

Among others, Chief Engineer Buildings Akhtar Hussain Dawach and Divisional Adviser for Heritage Hyderabad Nilofar Shaikh also accompanied the Commissioner during his visit to the institute.