Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better medical facilities in public government hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad , Muhammad Abbass Baloch has said that provision of better medical facilities to the people was priority of the government and despite limited resources it was trying its best to provide all basic facilities to the people.

The Commissioner said this during his visit to Rural Health Centre, Tando Jam on Wednesday.

He visited different sections of the RHC and reviewed arrangements for provision of medical facilities to the people.

Commissioner expressed annoyance over unhygienic condition and lack of cleanliness in the centre and directed the officers concerned to maintain cleanliness and provide required treatment facilities to the patients.

The majority of people living in rural areas are relying on public sector hospitals because they did not afford private hospital expenses, he said and directed the RHC Incharge to behave with patients gently.

He said government was giving special focus on health sector and it had established vaccination centres for children, immunization against Polio and Hepatitis screening and vaccination centres there to prevent these diseases to spread.

He said government wanted to provide medical facilities to the people at their door step so that they could easily get treatment at the nearest.

The Commissioner directed the health officials to take precautionary measures against malaria.

The Incharge Rural Health Centre Tando Jam Dr. Munir Thallo briefed the Commissioner about medical facilities being provided to the people in RHC and said this centre was covering vast area of Taluka rural of Hyderabad district with 13 bed capacity.

He told that health centre was providing medical facilities to the people round the clock.

He said daily one thousand patients were being treated in out patient department of the centre.