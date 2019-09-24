UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad For Restoring Original Glory Of Historical Buildings

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019

Commissioner Hyderabad for restoring original glory of historical buildings

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has directed for restoration of all historical buildings of Hyderabad in their original shape and informative boards should also be fixed at the main entrance so that people could be able to know about the historical background of those sites

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, has directed for restoration of all historical buildings of Hyderabad in their original shape and informative boards should also be fixed at the main entrance so that people could be able to know about the historical background of those sites. Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to discuss measures for restoration of historical buildings in Hyderabad,Abass Baloch said, administration will seek help from the archaeologists for bringing back lost glory of the historical buildings.

Former Secretary Culture and eminent archaeologist Abdul Hameed Akhund said restoration of historical buildings was a technical and artistic work in which services of archaeological experts would be needed to accomplish the task.Hyderabad is a historical city of Sindh where large number of historical sites were located, Akhund said. A representative of Mehran University's architecture department told the meeting that varsity would provide all available assistance in restoration of historical sites.

More Stories From Pakistan

