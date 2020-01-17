Commissioner Hyderabad For Setting Up Weekly "Sasta Bazaar" At Expo Centre

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has again changed his mind regarding utilization of Expo Centre of the second largest city of Sindh and decided to organize "Sasta Bazaar" there to ensue provision of essential commodities to citizens on reasonable rates.

Realizing the adverse effects of recent price hike over socio-economic condition and purchasing power of lower income groups it was decided to organize "Sasta Bazaars" at the Expo Centre, the commissioner said while presiding over a meeting on Friday to discuss the arrangements in the regard.

The recent meeting was the continuation of the meetings which held during last one month in this connection. In previous meetings, it was scheduled to organize farmers' market or Bachat Bazaars in the Expo Centre twice a week and now in recent meeting, the Commissioner decided to organize Sasta Bazaar once a week on every Sunday.

The Commissioner asked the district administration to invite growers of Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin to set up their stalls in Sasta Bazaar. Sindh Agriculture Minister was also taking keen interest in this regard, he informed.

He emphasized upon the district administration Hyderabad to ensure arrangements of organizing Sasta Bazaar so that the citizens could get benefits from this efforts.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan districts, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad and Administrator Market Committee.

Earlier, the Commissioner Hyderabad also chaired meeting regarding shifting of old fruit and vegetable wholesale market to its new location at Hala Naka Hyderabad.Briefing the meeting Administrator Market Committee Shoukat Mastoe reiterated claims that new vegetable market was completely ready and the process of shifting will be completed soon.

The Commissioner conducted series of meetings in this regard in the recent past but despite repeated directives, the district administration did nothing to motivate the fruit and vegetable dealers to get possession of shops, sheds and stores in the new wholesale market.

The Commissioner asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad to visit the new vegetable market, review available facilities and submit report so that shifting process could be ensured at the earliest.