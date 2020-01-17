UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad For Setting Up Weekly "Sasta Bazaar" At Expo Centre

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad for setting up weekly

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has again changed his mind regarding utilization of Expo Centre of the second largest city of Sindh and decided to organize "Sasta Bazaar" there to ensue provision of essential commodities to citizens on reasonable rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has again changed his mind regarding utilization of Expo Centre of the second largest city of Sindh and decided to organize "Sasta Bazaar" there to ensue provision of essential commodities to citizens on reasonable rates.

Realizing the adverse effects of recent price hike over socio-economic condition and purchasing power of lower income groups it was decided to organize "Sasta Bazaars" at the Expo Centre, the commissioner said while presiding over a meeting on Friday to discuss the arrangements in the regard.

The recent meeting was the continuation of the meetings which held during last one month in this connection. In previous meetings, it was scheduled to organize farmers' market or Bachat Bazaars in the Expo Centre twice a week and now in recent meeting, the Commissioner decided to organize Sasta Bazaar once a week on every Sunday.

The Commissioner asked the district administration to invite growers of Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin to set up their stalls in Sasta Bazaar. Sindh Agriculture Minister was also taking keen interest in this regard, he informed.

He emphasized upon the district administration Hyderabad to ensure arrangements of organizing Sasta Bazaar so that the citizens could get benefits from this efforts.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan districts, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad and Administrator Market Committee.

Earlier, the Commissioner Hyderabad also chaired meeting regarding shifting of old fruit and vegetable wholesale market to its new location at Hala Naka Hyderabad.Briefing the meeting Administrator Market Committee Shoukat Mastoe reiterated claims that new vegetable market was completely ready and the process of shifting will be completed soon.

The Commissioner conducted series of meetings in this regard in the recent past but despite repeated directives, the district administration did nothing to motivate the fruit and vegetable dealers to get possession of shops, sheds and stores in the new wholesale market.

The Commissioner asked the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad to visit the new vegetable market, review available facilities and submit report so that shifting process could be ensured at the earliest.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Visit Hyderabad Price Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Hala Matiari Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 17 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Dr Firdous congratulates office bearers of Islamab ..

2 minutes ago

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

36 minutes ago

DG Sports honors medalists of 56th National Track ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast

2 minutes ago

Libya Parties Must Reach Peace in Berlin to Save T ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.