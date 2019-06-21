UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad For Stopping Sewage Discharge In River Indus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:59 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad for stopping sewage discharge in river Indus

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to immediately seal a drainage channel which emptied in the Indus river at the point of village Haji Khan Shoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):The Commissioner Hyderabad division Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to immediately seal a drainage channel which emptied in the Indus river at the point of village Haji Khan Shoro.

Accompanied by other government officials including those from the Irrigation Department, the Commissioner visited the embankments of the Indus river starting from Kotri barrage's downstream to Latifabad unit 12.

The commissioner also noted that the drainage lines of a large number of residential units were also discharging sewage in the river. He directed WASA to take action against such consumers and stop the sewage discharge in the river.

Baloch asked the officials of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) to submit to his office the report of all the development and maintenance works that had been carried out on the embankments since 2017.

The Commissioner directed the district administration to remove encroachment on and inside the river levees and to take action against the people who resist the drive. "It should also be ensured that the squatters don't build structures on the embankments again," he said.

Baloch asked the SIDA's officials to carry out stone pitching where it was required. "We can't endanger lives of the people due to negligence of certain officials," he said.

The Commissioner asked SIDA's officials to further fortify the levees along Latifabad unit 4 and also to build a T-spur to reduce water pressure on the levee.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner to submit a report to his office about condition of the levee in Latifabad along with the photographs. He added that the report would be submitted to the provincial government.

"In view of the climate change, a super flood is expected this year. The government functionaries should realize their responsibilities and discharge them honestly in view of the upcoming situation," he said.

The Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Sajjad Haider, Deputy Director Planning and Development Mutassam Abbasi, Director Left Bank Canal Area Water Board Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur and other officials accompanied the Commissioner.

