Commissioner Hyderabad For Timely Completion Of Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad for timely completion of development schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has stressed for completion of all ongoing development schemes within stipulated time with utilization of granted funds in transparent manners so that these project could be beneficial for the people of the Hyderabad.

Presiding over a meeting here at Shahbaz Building on Friday which reviewed the pace of work on ongoing development schemes, the Commissioner advised the officers to prioritize all development schemes on basis of need and utility.

The officers concerned will be held responsible for delay in completion of schemes and strict legal action will be initiated against them, he warned.

While referring the infrastructures including roads which received damages as a result of recent heavy rains, the Commissioner asked the district administration Hyderabad to extend cooperation with Highways Department for starting repair of the damaged roads.

He also directed the management of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad to gear up the work on water supply and drainage schemes.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro to submit the progress report of all development schemes reviewed in the meeting.

