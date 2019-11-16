Commissioner Hyderabad hands ambulance over to RHC Tandojam

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch said his administration had approached the Sindh Health Department to make the trauma center in Tandojam functional without further delay.

Talking to media at the handing over ceremony of a Rs.8 million ambulance to Rural Health Center Tandojam here on Saturday, the commissioner expressed hope that the Sindh health department would soon form a strategy to make the trauma center functional.

The commissioner appreciated Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for providing the ambulance.

Responding to a question, the commissioner acknowledged the need of transferring the taluka administration from Hyderabad city taluka to Tandojam to provide administrative services to the local people in their own area.

MNA Tariq Shah Jamote of Pakistan Peoples Party said the inoperative Reverse Osmosis plants in Tandojam would be repaired soon.

He told the provincial government was also working on mega project of water supply to Tandojam town.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro told that the government had taken notice of shortage of medicines in the health centers in Tandojam and surrounding rural areas.

She assured that the health centers would soon be supplied the required medicines.

Chairman District Council Hyderabad Babar Memon and other officials were also present on the occasion.