Commissioner Hyderabad imposed Section 144 in Village Lanwari Sharif district Badin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon Thursday imposed Section 144 Cr. P. C. within five miles radius of Dargah Lanwari Sharif district Badin prohibiting holding public gatherings, meetings or assembly of five or more people with immediate effect till July 12, 2022.

Under Section 144 Cr. P. C., the Commissioner also prohibited carrying and displaying weapons, lohr, sticks, posters and play cards, distributing pamphlets, delivering speeches and songs which could harm feelings of people as well doing such things which could impersonate fake Hujj around Dargah Lanwari Sharif with immediate effect.