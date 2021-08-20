UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Imposes Section 144 Cr. P.C. Badin District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad imposes Section 144 Cr. P.C. Badin district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad has under section 144 Cr. P.C. has imposed ban of holding public meetings, gatherings or carrying weapons in four towns of Badin district with immediate effect up to August 22, 2021.

According to announcement here on Friday, under Section 144 Cr. P.C.

, holding of public meetings and gatherings as well as carrying any type of weapons and cans have been prohibited from today till August 22, 2021 in towns of Badin, Kadhan, Talhar, Tando Bago and surrounding areas.

The section 144 Cr.P.C. has been imposed in order to maintain law and order and avert any untoward incident in these areas till 13thMuharram, the announcement stated.

