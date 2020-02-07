Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates 13th cleft lip and palate surgical camp

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch eulogizing the services of philanthropists for poor and deserving people of the society has called upon them to come forward and play their due role in providing free of cost medical facilities to needy persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch eulogizing the services of philanthropists for poor and deserving people of the society has called upon them to come forward and play their due role in providing free of cost medical facilities to needy persons.

Accompanied by Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain, the Commissioner said this while inaugurating two day 13th Cleft Lip and Palate Surgical Camp organized by the management of Hajiyani Hospital here on Friday.

Serving the humanity is a noble cause and all those who engaged in such practices are following the true spirit of islam, the Commissioner remarked while paying tributes to dedicated and devoted doctors like Dr. Adeeb Rizvi, Prof. Dr. Khalid Iqbal Talpur and Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon.

He said the philanthropists were ready to generously donate however there was need that dedicated and devoted doctors should come forward for the services of masses and development of health sector.

The administration is ready to extend full cooperation to them, he assured.

He appreciated the efforts of the management of Hajiyani Hospital Hyderabad for organizing series of cleft lip and palate surgical camps for poor and deserving patients and assured for extending full cooperation to organizers in this regard.

During visit of different wards of the hospital, the Administrator Hajiyani Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Iqbal Haroon Memon informed the Commissioner about organizing free of cost medical camps for poor and needy patients with the financial support of philanthropists. The hospital management had so far organized 47 free of coast medical camps besides surgery of over 700 patients in previously organized cleft lip and palate surgical camps.