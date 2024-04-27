Commissioner Hyderabad Inaugurates Polio Campaign At CDF Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 07:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi inaugurated the seven-day polio campaign, which is scheduled to start from April 29, by giving drops to children at CDF Hospital here on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was paying special attention to the polio drive in Hyderabad and Badin districts.
According to him, around 1.8 million children of less than 5 years of age would be given the drops during the campaign in Hyderabad division's 9 districts.
"We are trying to eradicate polio from the Hyderabad division," he asserted.
The Commissioner urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams so that their children could be immunized against the crippling disease.
Qureshi directed the District Health Officer (DHO) of Hyderabad Lala Jaffar Pathan to give ORS sachets to the lady health workers who would be going door to door during hot summer days to immunize children.
